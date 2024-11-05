Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game day after U.S. leg of Eras Tour ends

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to her.

While on break from The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift brought her family along to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs at their game in Kansas City on Monday.

Her mom, Andrea Swift, dad, Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, joined her to cheer on Travis from inside a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis and his team pulled through in overtime to win their eighth straight game. While Taylor was seen having a great time in the suite, she mouthed the word "stressful" as she left the stadium, as seen in fan-captured footage.

The game took place one day after Taylor finished up the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana. Travis recently made his way to Indy to support Taylor at her second show at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 2.

The Swift family all came to the game dressed in their best Chiefs gear. Taylor wore a vintage-style Chiefs leather jacket, while Andrea wore a black zip-up jacket that had "In My Chiefs Era" embroidered in Kansas City's red font.

Taylor will soon head to Canada, where she'll finish The Eras Tour with six shows in Toronto followed by the last three concerts in Vancouver.

