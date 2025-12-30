Taylor Swift donates to Kansas City charity Operation Breakthrough

Taylor Swift cheers while watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When it comes to charities, Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving.

After donating $1 million each to the American Heart Association and Feeding America prior to Christmas, Taylor has now made a donation of an undisclosed amount to Operation Breakthrough, a charity based in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to its website, the charity's mission is to "provide a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and to empower their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education."

"Thank you @taylorswift for supporting Operation Breakthrough," read the charity's post on Instagram. "We are so grateful for your kindness and for championing creativity, education, and opportunity for our over 750 students!"

Operation Breakthrough is a charity that Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, works with via his own foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running. In particular, the foundation supports the charity's Ignition Lab, which provides STEM educational resources for kids age 14 to 18.

In other Taylor Kansas City news, she can be seen very briefly in a video of the WAGS — wives and girlfriends — of Chiefs players at the team's holiday party. Taylor is seen standing with a group that includes Ana Demmer, who dates Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, as well as Brittany Mahomes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.