Taylor Swift fans donate $20K to charity in celebration of her wedding

Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, screens display 'Just T&T Married!' outside Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026. (Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Before they tied the knot on July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $26 million to charity. Their fans responded by celebrating the couple's wedding by donating to charity themselves.

Olivia Levin, the author of a bestselling book about the Swiftie fan community, organized an Instagram fundraiser so fans could donate to Operation Breakthrough, a charity the couple has supported in the past. She suggested donating in increments of $13.87 — combining Taylor's lucky number and Travis' jersey number — and fans did so, but others gave more.

Levin tells People, "While the Instagram fundraiser itself raised over $17,500, many fans also messaged me saying they donated directly through Operation Breakthrough's website, bringing the total impact to more than $20,000 according to the organization."

Levin points out that Swifties have come together in the past to donate to charity after being "inspired by Taylor's own generosity." She adds, "To me, that’s truly a testament to who Taylor is as a person and the kind of community she’s inspired.”

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