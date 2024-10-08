Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations with seven nods

By Andrea Dresdale

Last year's MTV EMAs — the European version of the VMAs — were canceled due to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East. This year, the ceremony will take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England, but the leading nominee is the same.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift has seven nominations for the EMAs, including Best Artist, Best U.S. Act, Best Video, Best Live and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight." In September, Taylor won seven VMAs, tying her with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter each have five nominations. Other nominees include Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Hozier and Adele. You'll be able to watch the ceremony on Paramount+ starting Nov. 12.

The nominees for Best Video are Ariana's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," Charli's "360," Eminem's "Houdini," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," "New Woman" by LISA ft. Rosalia, and Taylor and Post Malone's "Fortnight."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!