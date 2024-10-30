Taylor Swift praises New Orleans shows with 'pop princess of our dreams' Sabrina Carpenter

By Andrea Dresdale

Now that Taylor Swift has completed her Eras Tour shows in New Orleans, she's taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on them — and the surprise appearance by Sabrina Carpenter at the Oct. 26 concert.

"Wow, New Orleans. I'm still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend," Taylor wrote. "The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare [sic]."

"One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams:@sabrinacarpenter," she continued. "Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule. Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could’ve been resting in her time off."

During the show, Sabrina joined Taylor for a mash-up of her hits "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and Taylor's song "Is It Over Now."

Taylor said of her friend and former opening act, "One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us. Thank you to every one of those beautiful faces I got to see on 3 magical nights in Louisiana."

Taylor's next Eras Tour destination is Indianapolis, which will be her final performances in the U.S. on this tour.

