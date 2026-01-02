Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks hang out at Este Haim's wedding

Taylor Swift recently told Stephen Colbert that she was "very lucky" to have two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks "in my life in a way that affects me positively constantly." That friendship was on full display on New Year's Eve, when both women attended the wedding of a mutual friend.

People shared photos of Taylor and Stevie walking and talking together at the wedding of HAIM's Este Haim, who wed tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve in California. Taylor wore a gold sequin gown paired with a tan shawl and had her hair up, while Stevie opted for an all-black look, as usual.

Taylor and the HAIM sisters have been friendly for a long time. They've collaborated on the songs "No Body, No Crime" and "Gasoline," and HAIM also opened for Taylor on the Eras Tour. In 2024, Este praised their friendship, saying, "[Taylor]'s the best and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had. She's a true genius and she's also like the best friend and the best hang."

As for why Stevie was there, she's been a longtime friend and a mentor to the HAIM sisters, much as she has been to Taylor.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Taylor said of Stevie, "Being able to talk to her and have a phone call with her and hear what she's been through, she paved the way for me and any other artist that get to do this on this level. So I feel very lucky that she's lended [sic] her very magical, wonderful, wise approach to life to me."

Este's ceremony marks the second wedding Taylor has attended for a friend since her own engagement, following Selena Gomez's. Perhaps, she's been taking notes for her future wedding to Travis Kelce.

