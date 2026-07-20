Taylor Swift wedding guest reveals invitation secrecy, Adam Sandler's advice to the couple

Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, screens display 'JusT&T Married!' outside Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026. (Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been married for a couple of weeks, people who attended the July 3 nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden are sharing some of the details of the massive event.

While appearing on The Compound podcast, American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas, a friend of Travis', detailed the mystery that surrounded the event. "It was February or March, I got this text that said: 'This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it's not spam,'" he said. He deleted it, and when he kept getting the same texts, he blocked the number.

Finally, Travis called him and asked him why he hadn't responded. Thomas admitted he'd deleted it and blocked the number, so Travis resent it to Thomas' wife's phone. The couple then had to go through two-factor authentication and then sign an NDA before receiving a watermarked digital invitation.

Additional details were doled out bit by bit, but Thomas said it wasn't until 4 a.m. on the day of the wedding that the guests were informed of the location.

Thomas said when Adam Sandler appeared to officiate at the ceremony, guests thought it was a joke. "But he actually spoke for 20 or 30 minutes," he revealed. Sandler also "sang a few things," Thomas said, and offered the couple this advice: "Kiss each other every day: in the morning, at night, after dinner — just kiss often."

After the vows, everyone walked through "this massive castle" and were able to play "all sorts of games" with "amazing giveaways." Thomas also confirmed that Taylor, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed, and then people "just popped up onstage and sang songs."

"I've never seen a wedding that was so designed to delight the guests and make sure they have a lot of fun," he concluded.

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