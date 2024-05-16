Taylor Swift 'folklore' song soundtracks trailer for her pal Blake Lively's new movie

In news that may not come as a surprise to Swifties, the trailer for Blake Lively's new movie, It Ends With Us, features a Taylor Swift song.

Not only are Taylor and Blake good friends, but Blake directed Taylor's video for "I Bet You Think About Me." In addition, Blake's children with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, also a good friend of Taylor's, have inspired the names of characters in her songs. Their daughter James' voice was featured on Taylor's song "Gorgeous."

It Ends With Us, based on the 2016 bestseller by Colleen Hoover, is soundtracked to "my tears ricochet" from Taylor's album folklore. The movie is about a woman named Lily who marries a handsome doctor, only to find that he has a terrifying dark side that reminds her of her parents' relationship. When her first love reenters her life, she has to make a difficult choice.

"We gather stones, never knowing what they'll mean," we hear Taylor sing in an edited version of the song. "Even on my worst day, did I deserve, babe/ All the hell you gave me? / 'Cause I loved you, I swear I loved you ... / I didn't have it in myself to go with grace."

"my tears ricochet" is about the ghost of a woman who finds that her murderer, who she once loved, is an attendee at her funeral. Taylor's said it was inspired by the movie Marriage Story as well as the ending of her 15-year relationship with her former record label.

