Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' named biggest-selling global album of 2025

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is the biggest-selling global album of 2025, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

The album took the #1 spots on the IFPI Global Album Chart, Global Album Sales Chart and Global Vinyl Album Chart, which saw Taylor break her own global vinyl sales record for the fourth consecutive year.

Other albums making the top-10 ranking on the Global Album Chart include the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet, Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, SZA's SOS and Lady Gaga's Mayhem.

“Taylor Swift topping the IFPI Global Album rankings once again is a clear reflection of the strength of her connection with fans around the world,” IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley said in a statement. “This year’s results also show how truly global today’s music market is, with success being driven across streaming and physical formats by artists from a wide range of countries and genres.”

The IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry business around the world, previously named Taylor the top-selling artist in the world in 2025, and “APT.” by Bruno Mars and ROSÉ as the official biggest-selling global single of 2025.

