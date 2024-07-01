Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' is #1 for a 10th week; Travis, Stevie Nicks take in final Dublin show

Taylor Swift's latest album continues to torture the top of the Billboard chart.

The Tortured Poets Department spends an impressive 10th week at number one, which means Taylor has now had three albums that have spent at least that much time on top. In addition to Tortured Poets, Fearless and 1989 were each #1 for 11 weeks.

According to Billboard, Taylor is one of only five acts who've managed that feat. The others are Whitney Houston, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and the folk act The Kingston Trio. But notably, Taylor's the only one to do it this century. What's more, Taylor's album is the first by a woman to spend 10 straight weeks at #1 since 2012, when Adele's 21 did it.

Of note, Taylor's pal and opening act Gracie Abrams sees her new album, The Secret of Us — featuring a duet with Taylor — debut at #2 on the chart. In the U.K., the album debuted at #1.

In other Taylor news, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, may have surprised her at her final show in Dublin on June 30. Kelce was spotted walking into the stadium while Taylor was singing "August," and fan-shot footage shows her face lighting up as she points at him. Travis was also seen chatting with Julia Roberts in the VIP tent during the show.

It was a quick turnaround for Travis, who attended his teammate's wedding in California on June 29. He and Taylor were then seen leaving the stadium together and waving to fans.

According to Irish publication Hot Press, Stevie Nicks was also in the audience, and Taylor dedicated the song "Clara Bow" — which mentions Nicks in the lyrics — to the Fleetwood Mac singer.

