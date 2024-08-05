Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' is back on top for a lucky 13th week, Chappell Roan hits new high

After falling to #4 for two weeks, Taylor Swift's latest album is back on top.

The Tortured Poets Department has returned to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, marking its 13th week overall on top. It was #1 for its first 12 weeks before it was knocked out by Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It was then kept from returning by ATE, the latest album by K-pop group Stray Kids.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan sees her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess hit a new high of #4. Her performance at Lollapalooza Aug. 1 drew one of the festival's largest crowds ever. She wrote on Instagram, "I was crying as I walked on stage at @lollapalooza because of the overwhelm of support. Thank you thank you thank you. I will remember this forever." Lorde and Katy Perry were among the artists praising her in the comments.

Both Chappell and Noah Kahan appeared at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal over the weekend, Noah on Aug. 2 and Chappell on Aug. 3. Noah wrote on his Instagram Story, "I might be headlining but I'm really here for @chappellroan."

Meanwhile, another "it girl" of summer 2024, Charli XCX, sees her album Brat return to the top 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.