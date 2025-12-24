Teddy Swims about to 'roll out the red carpet' for his son's first Christmas

Teddy Swims is celebrating Christmas this year as a first-time dad, and he says his baby son, whose name he hasn't revealed, is going to make the holiday special for him and his partner, Raiche Wright.

"Oh yeah!" Teddy said when asked if he was excited for baby's first Christmas. "Y'know, you lose the magic when you're not a kid or don't have kids, so I'm excited to have a baby [around]."

"I mean, he's still too young to really know the magic yet," Teddy added of the baby, who's only about 6 months old. "But we're still gonna roll out the red carpet for that little guy, for sure!"

Christmas will be a welcome break for Teddy, whose 2025 was packed. He released I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) in January, toured the world, recorded a song for the Nobody Wants This season 2 soundtrack and dripped a hit single with French DJ/producer David Guetta. Teddy also performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, joined country star Thomas Rhett onstage in Boston and Rob Thomas in Australia, and received a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album. He'll find out if he won in February.

