Teddy Swims to headline Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert

Teddy Swims is ready for some football.

On Feb. 8, the "Lose Control" singer will headline the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert presented by NetApp. The concert will be livestreamed on Peacock at 3:50 p.m. ET from outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, ahead of the kickoff.

Teddy says in a statement, "The Super Bowl is one of those events I grew up watching with my dad and brothers and have always dreamed of being at and performing! Coming from a football family — I played and watched my whole life — the Super Bowl was a favorite pastime for me and my family to get around and hang together. It’s an honor to be a part of it and kick off the game!”

The Super Bowl opening ceremony will feature Green Day, while the pregame entertainment includes Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile doing "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Bad Bunny is the halftime performer.

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance, Teddy is one of the many artists who'll be singing at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Mariah Carey, which will be held Friday in LA.

