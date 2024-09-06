Teddy Swims, Jessie Murph to perform on MTV VMAs; Tinashe, Lil Nas X & more to present

By Andrea Dresdale

The MTV VMAs continue to add stars to its lineup.

The event's Extended Play Stage will feature Jessie Murph, who's up for two Moon Persons, and Teddy Swims, who's up for four. Conveniently, the two recorded a duet for Jessie's just-released album, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil, so perhaps they'll sing it together.

The VMAs preshow, which runs from 6:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, will feature a performance by K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, who are up for their first Moon Person.

And presenters for the evening will include Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Addison Rae, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Cyndi Lauper — a winner at the very first MTV VMAs 40 years ago — and Måneskin singer Damiano David.

The 2024 MTV VMAs air Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET live from USB Arena in Queens, New York.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

