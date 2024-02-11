Tell them how the crowds went wild: The guys on the Chiefs win the Taylor Swift Bowl

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale and Shafiq Najib

On Super Bowl Sunday, the (Chiefs) kingdom lights shined just for me and you -- and Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biter of a game that went into overtime.

At the end, the score was 22-25 Chiefs, giving the team its third Super Bowl win since 2020 and the first back-to-back victory for a team since 2005. Sports commentators are calling it a "dynasty" -- but perhaps Swifties will call it the "The Next Great American Dynasty."

On Sunday, Taylor arrived at the game fresh from her show in Tokyo, dressed in black and wearing a Chiefs letterman-style jacket while hanging out in a suite with Travis' brother Jason and their mom, Donna Kelce. Taylor's pals Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively were also there, as was her mom, Andrea.

Taylor, who was wearing a #87 necklace -- Travis' number -- and carrying a custom #87 Judith Leiber crystal bag, was shown on camera intermittently throughout the game.
After the game, Taylor joined Donna and Jason on the field to watch the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and then Taylor and Travis hugged and kissed each other multiple times.

Taylor will soon be off to her next Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on the 16th.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

