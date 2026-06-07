From 'the cure' to The Cure: Olivia Rodrigo debuts duet with Robert Smith at Primavera Sound Festival

Olivia Rodrigo performs with Robert Smith of The Cure during the Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise announcement on Saturday that she'd be performing at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain -- and then used her set to debut a new duet with Robert Smith of The Cure.

The two songs Olivia's already released from her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, both refer to the legendary British post-punk band: "drop dead" name checks The Cure song "Just Like Heaven," while the second single is literally called "the cure." The duet Olivia premiered is called "what's wrong with me."

Olivia introduced the song by saying, "I can't believe this song exists with the person that it exists with. I'm just so f****** over the moon." She also mentioned that it's the first time she's had a feature on one of her albums.

After singing the first verse and chorus, Olivia said, "Ladies and gentlemen, will you welcome Robert Smith!!!" He walked out wearing his signature all-black outfit, lipstick, eye makeup and untamed hairstyle and took the second verse. The two then harmonized on the chorus: "My head is spinning and my stomach is sick/ Say I'm in love, so it's hard to admit/ I can't eat, I can't sleep/ I think you're what's wrong with me."

"I feel like I’m gonna cry," Olivia said at the end of the song. "I can’t believe that that’s a thing that happened in the real world and not just a figment of my imagination.” The performance was streamed live on Amazon Music.

According to setlist.fm, Olivia's set also included "drop dead" and "the cure," as well as past hits "vampire," "deja vu," "drivers license" and "good 4 u," among others.

Olivia and Robert first performed together in 2025 at U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival.

Her album comes out June 12.

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