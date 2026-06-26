'The Time of My Life': Watch Benson Boone's 'favorite piece of work' he has 'ever made'

Benson Boone has teamed up with social media star Alix Earle to create what he calls an "epic" video for his new song, "The Time of My Life."

In the elaborate clip, Benson and Alix play actors ready to go onstage in a theater, but Benson is distracted by the thought that the woman he loves may not attend. The two then act out a series of fairy-tale like scenarios: They meet on a medieval, Beauty and the Beast-like street, engage in swordplay in a tavern, fight dragons and eventually end up at an altar, ready to marry.

Throughout the performance, the camera repeatedly cuts to an empty chair with a sign that reads "Reserved." When it comes time for Benson to kiss the bride, he can't go through with it. Instead, he runs off the stage, out of the theater and through a portal, where he tries to reach the woman he's been missing, but can't get to her.

The camera then cuts back to the altar, where Benson realizes Alix is actually the woman for him and plants a big kiss on her.

Benson wrote on Instagram, "I have had The Time Of My Life creating this song and video. Thank you to the incredible @alixearle you are a dream and you made this whole shoot come to life. I hope you guys enjoy this song so much, I've probably said this 90 kabillion times but this is my favorite piece of work I have ever made and I'm so proud of it."



"Love you guys, and I love this life," he adds. "I'll never take it for granted"

Alix wrote in the comments, "So grateful to be a part of something so special. still cry every time I hear this song."

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