"Timberlake Tourism" is now apparently a thing in Sag Harbor, NY

A mini-tourism industry has apparently sprung up in Sag Harbor, New York based around Justin Timberlake's recent DWI arrest in the town, Page Six reports.

Sag Harbor is already a tourist destination thanks to its location in the Hamptons, but Page Six reports people are now deliberately visiting the town's American Hotel, where Justin drank prior to his arrest, and ordering the same drink he reportedly imbibed: a martini.

One patron said she ordered her martini at the hotel by calling it a "JT Special," while others have been calling it "The Justin." Another patron said she ordered her martini by telling the bartender, "I want to bring sexy back," and they complied.

After drinking at the hotel, Page Six reports that fans are then visiting the gallery next door, which as previously reported is carrying Warhol-inspired prints by artist duo Godfrey & Lohman that are based on Justin's mugshot. The gallery worker told Page Six that it's sold about a dozen of the $520 prints, adding, "We're having trouble keeping up."

Another store that's carrying the art said they're getting questions "all day" about it, noting, "People are definitely stopping and inquiring about and taking photos with it."

As previously reported, Justin was arrested June 18: According to Sag Harbor Village police, he was pulled over after he drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic. He was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released on his own recognizance. He's been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village court on July 26.

