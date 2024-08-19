Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" is TikTok's #1 Song of the Summer

Tommy Richman's viral hit "Million Dollar Baby," which rose as high as #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is officially the Song of the Summer — on TikTok.

The song was used in the most number of video creations across the platform in the U.S., soundtracking a major dance trend, among other uses. Tommy said in a statement, "I'm very blessed about what has transpired this year. I made this song with all of my friends and I'm just so excited that our flowers were given from this creation. It took on a life of its own that I could have never imagined. I'm thankful for everyone that's listening."

The #2 song on TikTok's Songs of the Summer is "Nasty" by Tinashe. She says in a statement, "Thank you to all my amazing fans who made 'Nasty' the #1 Song of the Summer ... it's been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all! I'm super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby."

Other songs that made TikTok's list of the top 10 Songs of the Summer include Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," "Wanna Be" by GloRilla featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

