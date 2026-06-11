Tour season: 'Excited' Noah Kahan says his new live show 'just sounds so good'

Noah Kahan will kick off The Great Divide Tour with opening act Gigi Perez on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, and he says fans should expect an "insane" show.

"We've been rehearsing, it sounds awesome. I'm really excited," Noah told ABC Audio in April, hours before the new album dropped. "It's a whole new show, the production is insane ... we added a new band member ... it just sounds so good. I'm so excited."

In terms of the setlist, Noah said he won't forget all the songs that fans have loved from him in the past.

"We have a lot of new music in there, but we're definitely making sure that we keep people happy with older songs," he told ABC Audio. "And I know how big of a part of my career Stick Season was, so we're honoring that for sure, but also playing a lot of the new songs. It flows together very well."

And fans can also take comfort in the fact that, in putting together the setlist, Noah will likely have taken into account which songs on The Great Divide they've been most enthusiastic about.

As he told ABC Audio in April, "I'm also excited to hear what people really connect to in the album, to decide what we should play."

The North American leg of Noah's world tour is completely sold out, including four shows at Boston's Fenway Park. He's the first artist ever to sell out four nights at that iconic venue. The North American leg wraps Aug. 31 in Seattle; in September, he kicks off the overseas leg in Australia and New Zealand. He then heads to the U.K. and Europe, finishing in Paris in December.

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