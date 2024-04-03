Travis Kelce confirms he'll head to Europe to "support" Taylor Swift on new Eras Tour leg

Travis Kelce is busy with his own career, but he plans on flying overseas to join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the next leg of her Eras Tour, which starts May 9 in France.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if he plans on "packing his bags" and taking in a couple of shows, Travis said, "Oh, you know I gotta go support!" He also suggested Taylor's eight-night stand in London's Wembley Stadium as shows that can't be missed.

"[It's] mind blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up! I played in Wembley once, and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up!" he laughed. He didn't confirm which shows he'd attend, but he said, "London's always an amazing city" and "Paris is a beautiful city."

Asked how he and Taylor make their busy schedules work, Travis explained, "I think we're both very career-driven. I think we both love what we do. And any chance that I can show my support to her, knowing that she's shown me all the support in the world throughout the [football] season...it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay."

And not just her, but her musical interests, too.

"It's definitely been fun getting to experience her taste in music," the Chiefs tight end noted. "To see where she likes to pull things from...and really just how she listens to music is eye-opening to me."

Travis' Kelce Jam music festival will take place in Kansas City, Kansas, in May with headliners Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo. But US Weekly reports Travis and Taylor may hit up another music festival — Coachella — this month to see Taylor's pals Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, who's playing with his band Bleachers.

