141K bottles of cholesterol drug Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets recalled

The Food and Drug Administration recalled hundreds of thousands of bottles of the cholesterol drug Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets.

The FDA said that nearly 142,000 bottles were recalled because of failed dissolution specifications, meaning the medication did not dissolve as it should have, and may not work as effectively, Fox Business explained.

The medication was manufactured by Alkem Laboratories and distributed to pharmacies by Ascend Laboratories.

Several sizes of bottles, including 90-count, 500-count and 1000-count bottles, are part of the recall.

Click here for the lot code information.

Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets are the generic version of Lipitor and is a statin, which blocks a liver enzyme that the body uses to make cholesterol, Fox Business said.

It is used to lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease and strokes.

The recall is a Class II recall meaning “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

©2025 Cox Media Group