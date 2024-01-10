Amalija Knavs, mother of Melania Trump, dead at 78

Amalija Knavs

Amalija Knavs: The mother of former first lady Melania Trump, shown in this 2018 file photo, has died at the age of 78.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died at the age of 78.

>> Read more trending news

Melania Trump announced her mother’s death on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania Trump wrote. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.  She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.

The former first lady did not announce a cause of death, CBS News reported.

Melania Trump maintained a close relationship with her mother and her father, 79-year-old Viktor Knavs, People reported. The Knavses had been living at Mar-a-Lago in recent years, where the former first lady and former President Donald Trump also reside.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!