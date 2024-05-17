Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo soar in full ‘Wicked’ trailer

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo U.S. singer-songwriter Ariana Grande (L) and British actress Cynthia Erivo speak about the movie "Wicked" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 10, 2024. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo showed that they are ready to break from the norm when John Chu’s cinematic adaption of Tony-winning Broadway smash “Wicked” is released in November.

Grande and Erivo belted out “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” in the trailer advancing Universal’s release of the film version of the play that electrified Broadway, USA Today reported.

The story is based on Gregory MacGuire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” The tale is set in the world of Frank L. Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and centers on the friendship between Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal will release the film into theaters on Nov. 27.

