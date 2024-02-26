Biden says he hopes temporary Gaza cease-fire could begin as soon as next Monday

Hopes for cease-fire: President Joe Biden said he hoped a deal could be in place for a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza by next week. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden said he was hopeful that a deal for a temporary cease-fire and the release of hostages could be in place by next Monday.

According to The Associated Press, Biden said he was hopeful that an end to the four-month war between Israel and Hamas militants can be negotiated.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close,” Biden said. “They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a cease-fire.”

The president’s comments came after Hamas militants backed off some key demands in the negotiation for a hostage deal, CNN reported.

Israeli officials had labeled Hamas’ demands as “delusional,” according to the cable news outlet.

