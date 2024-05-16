Caitlin Clark’s debut with Fever most-watched WNBA game since 2001

Caitlin Clark: The first pick of the Indiana Fever, left, scored 20 points in her WNBA regular-season debut on Tuesday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark continues to be a magnet for viewers.

The professional regular-season debut of the No. 1 pick of the WNBA draft on Tuesday drew 2.13 million viewers across ESPN’s platforms, making it the most-watched league game in 23 years, USA Today reported.

Clark scored 20 points for the Indiana Fever in a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. The game was broadcast on ESPN2 and was also available on ESPN Deportes, ESPN reported. It was also available for streaming on ESPN+.

Caitlin Clark's debut is the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years with 2.12 million viewers on ESPN2: https://t.co/pOf7UGOtuy — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) May 15, 2024

According to Sports Media Watch, Tuesday’s game was the most-watched WNBA broadcast since the 2001 Memorial Day game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets averaged 2.45 million viewers for NBC, USA Today reported.

The game set a record for WNBA viewership on ESPN, topping the 2004 debut of Diana Taurasi with the Phoenix Mercury, the sports news outlet reported. That game drew an average of 1.43 million viewers.

Viewership records have been falling in games featuring Clark this year. When the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and her University of Iowa teammates faced South Carolina in the women’s title game, the broadcast on ESPN averaged a record 18.7. million viewers.

Viewership for Clark’s WNBA debut outpaced the NHL playoff game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, which was aired on ESPN during the same time slot, USA Today reported.

