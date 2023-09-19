Couple, their two children and three pets shot to death in their home

Chicago suburb shooting. A family of four plus their pets were gunned down inside their Romeoville, Ill., home. (Kali9/iStock )

Police say a couple, their children and three dogs were shot to death over the weekend in a suburb of Chicago.

The family was found in their Romeoville, Illinois, home Sunday after a well-being check was executed around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to WGN-TV.

One of the family members did not show up for work on Sunday morning and did not answer phone calls, prompting the request for a check.

Police found two adults and two children, with gunshot wounds along with three dogs that had been shot and killed.

The adult victims were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and the two children were boys, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Rolon and Bartolomei were the parents of the two boys, police said.

The children’s identities have not yet been released.

Investigators estimate that the shootings happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police told WGN that they do not believe the shooter is among the victims and that their investigation is continuing.