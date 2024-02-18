Former President Jimmy Carter marks 1 year in hospice care Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the U.S., has marked one year since entering hospice care. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the U.S., has marked one year since entering hospice care.

>> Read more trending news

Carter, 99, continues to remain at home with his family since he entered hospice care a year ago, according to a statement obtained by WSB-TV. Carter started receiving hospice care at home on Feb. 18, 2023.

“One year after entering hospice care, President Carter continues to be at home with his family. The Carter Family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject,” the family said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

His wife and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died in November after battling dementia, WSB-TV reported. Rosalynn Carter died around six months after the Carter family shared that she was diagnosed with dementia. She went into hospice care a few days before her death, according to The Associated Press.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married for 77 years, USA Today reported.

Carter is the oldest living former president, he served one term from 1977 to 1981. Carter became the oldest president in U.S. history in March 2019, WSB-TV reported. That is when he passed former President George H.W. Bush, who died the previous November.

Carter turned 99 on Oct. 1 and celebrated in Plains, Georgia, his hometown, according to USA Today.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter: 75th wedding anniversary NEW YORK - JULY 16, 1974: Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter wave to the delegates at the 1977 Democratic National Convention after Carter was nominated to run for President. (Photo by PL Gould/Images Press/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group