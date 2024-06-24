Fox rescued from storm drain

A fox was found stuck in a storm drain in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Fox rescued from storm drain A fox was found stuck in a storm drain in St. Lucie County, Florida. (St. Lucie County Fire District/St. Lucie County Fire District)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A fox was found stuck in a storm drain in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Read more trending news

The incident happened on Saturday, according to WPEC.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said that officials received a call about the animal being in a storm drain. When crews arrived in the area, they found the fox and saw that it was starting to go underwater.

Fire crews believed that the fox had been stuck in the storm drain for some time, according to WPEC. Scratch marks on the wall told crews that the fox had struggled.

Fire crews said that animal control was not available, so they worked to remove the grate covering the drain. They then placed a ladder inside for the fox.

Eventually, fire crews were able to get the fox out of the drain safely, WPEC reported. Crews said that shortly after getting rescued, the fox ran off.

“As it did, a second fox emerged from the woods and joined the first, resulting in a rather heartwarming conclusion to the rescue,” fire crews said.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!