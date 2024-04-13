Iran launches drones toward Israel; White House confirms action

Middle East conflict: Burned vehicles are seen after a raid on the Mugayyir village east of the city of Ramallah in the West Bank on Saturday. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Officials with Israel’s military said on Saturday that Iran has launched several drones toward Israel.

Israeli Army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday night that it would take several hours for the drones to arrive, according to The Associated Press. He added that Israel was prepared for any strikes.

Ballistic missiles fired toward Israel, Iran’s state media says

Update 6:01 p.m. EDT April 13: IRNA, Iran’s state news agency, reported that ballistic missiles have been launched toward Israel, The Associated Press and CNN reported.

Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing the real-time aircraft flight tracking tool Flightradar24, said that the airspaces of Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are all closed.

Situation according to official NOTAMs at 21:35 UTC time.

* Iran airspace closed to VFR flights only.

* Jordan airspace closed.

* Iraq airspace closed.

* Lebanon airspace closed.

* Israel airspace closed. pic.twitter.com/vOeG2Qjcp4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 13, 2024

Drones, cruise missiles could target Golan Heights

Update 5:47 p.m. EDT April 13: Members of Israel’s intelligence said that the launch of drones and cruise missiles have been detected from Iran and Iraq, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper, quoting two Israeli officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military intelligence, said the areas targeted are expected to be the Golan Heights and an Israeli air force base in the Negev Desert.

IDF: More than 100 unmanned drones launched

Update 5:43 p.m. EDT April 13: The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that more than 100 unmanned drones were launched toward Israel, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier, Iranian State Media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched “dozens of drones and missiles” toward the country, according to the newspaper.

Lebanon temporarily closes air space

Update 5:36 p.m. EDT April 13: The Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced that the country’s air space will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing and transiting aircraft after news of the launch of Iranian drones toward Israel, CNN reported.

The ministry said in a statement that the closure was a precautionary measure and was effective 1 a.m. local time until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Biden returns to White House

Update 5:32 p.m. EDT April 13: President Joe Biden arrived back at the White House at 5:02 p.m. EDT, and officials said he would be meeting with his National Security Council “soon,” The New York Times reported.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel was meeting with his war cabinet, according to a statement from his office.

Iraq closes airspace

Update 5:14 p.m. EDT April 13: The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced that the nation’s airspace will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing and transiting aircraft, beginning at 11:30 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m. Sunday, CNN reported.

Officials said the closure was a precautionary measure.

Iran confirms launch of drones

Update 4:56 p.m. EDT April 13: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement broadcast on state television that it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel from Iran, The New York Times reported.

“The aerospace unit of the Revolutionary Guards has attacked targets in Israel with dozens of drones and missiles in reaction to the Zionist regime’s crimes, including the attack on the consulate section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus and martyring our commanders and military advisers in Syria,” the statement said.

Israel plans to close airspace

Update 4:46 p.m. EST April 13: According to a statement from the Israel Airports Authority, Israel plans to close its airspace to international and domestic air traffic beginning at 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

White House: US will support Israel

Update 4:41 p.m. EDT April 13: The White House said that the United States will support Israel.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

“President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Original report: President Joe Biden cut short a beach weekend Saturday to return to the White House and meet with his staff, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian forces seized a container ship with links to Israel in the Persian Gulf, It was believed to be a retaliation for Israel’s airstrike attack in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1 that killed several Iranian military officers, according to The New York Times.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge, according to the AP. Israel has not commented about that attack.

Hagari told reporters in a televised briefing that Iran “fired drones from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” the Times reported.

He added that Israeli forces were monitoring the threat.

The United States, Israel and Iran had all placed their militaries on high alert after the strike on April 1, according to the Times.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel’s military had restricted large gatherings and educational activities, the Post reported.

“We are determined to defend our citizens against this terrorism, and we will know how to respond to it,” Gallant said in a statement.

Gallant said he spoke Saturday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “to discuss urgent regional threats,” the newspaper reported, citing a Pentagon readout of the call.

