‘I’ve decided to give up smoke’: What Snoop Dogg really meant

In an ingenious marketing ploy that had people talking, Snoop Dogg has announced why “I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

He didn’t mean marijuana at all.

Instead, he’s going smokeless - when it comes to a fire pit.

The rap mogul, whose real name is Calvin Broadus and who is known for his marijuana use and businesses, told his more than 82 million Instagram followers last week, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” CNN reported. He ended the post, “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

But on Monday he posted a video on Instagram that explained the smokeless lifestyle — “I’m going smokeless with @solostove.”

CNN contacted Snoop Dogg’s publicist for confirmation that this was the “smokeless” he was promoting but did not receive a response as of Monday afternoon.

USA Today reported that Snoop Dogg is now the official “smokesman” for Solo Stove, with the company and artist releasing a collaboration on Monday at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

Not only did fans and media outlets think that Snoop was giving up smoking marijuana. Other entertainers such as Queen Latifah, Jhené Aiko and Maya Rudolph threw their support behind him.

Aiko wrote, “You got this, Unc!!” while Micro TDH wrote, “Not smoking it’s the new smoking,” USA Today reported.

Others didn’t believe him for one bit, some speculating he was changing the form of weed he was using.

“Snoop is launching edibles company,” one post said, according to “Today.”

“Define... smoke,” actor Lamorne Morris wrote, according to USA Today.

Snoop in the past claimed to have lit up at the White House and launched several marijuana-related companies, including his media company “Merry Jane,” and a series of cannabis products. He has also made investments in Casa Verde Capital that financially help marijuana start-ups.

Recently, he launched “Best Bud Bags” with Martha Stewart, a bag that comes with a lighter and “secret stash pockets,” USA Today reported.

His debut was on Dr. Dre’s album “The Chronic,” which had a marijuana leaf on the album art. Snoop also appeared in the stoner movie “Half-Baked,” the “Today” show reported.

Back in 2019, Snoop said he had a full-time employee whose only job was to roll blunts, adding in 2021 that he took 81 smoke breaks a day, CNN reported.

