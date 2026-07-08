Man ‘wearing only underwear’ killed after firing weapon in middle of street

BOERNE, Texas — A man in southern Texas wearing only his underwear and shooting a weapon in the middle of a street was killed by deputies returning fire, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 dispatch officer in the Boerne Police Department received a call at about 4:55 a.m. CT. The resident making the call stated that a man was standing in the road “wearing only underwear” while discharging a weapon.

As deputies proceeded to the Bent Tree subdivision, the 911 caller told the dispatcher that the man “had fired a shot” in his direction, KSAT reported.

Officials said an “officer-involved shooting” subsequently occurred, according to KENS.

Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier told the television station that deputies tried to persuade the man to drop his weapon. When he did not, Auxier said deputies “were forced to return fire.”

The man was shot and died from his wounds, according to the sheriff. No deputies or residents were injured as a result of the gunfire exchange, KENS reported.

The man’s name and age have not been released. It is unclear what circumstances led to the man walking onto the street and firing his weapon.

It was also unclear whether the suspect fired at deputies first, KSAT reported.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Boerne is located approximately 31 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio.

© 2026 Cox Media Group