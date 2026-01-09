Minneapolis shooting: Who is the agent accused of shooting Renee Good; where investigation stands

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 08: People tend to a memorial for Renee Nicole Good near the site of her shooting on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation yesterday in south Minneapolis.(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — More information is coming out concerning the federal agent who opened fire on Renee Good.

The Associated Press, The Washington Post and The New York Times independently obtained court records and identified him as Jonathan Ross, with nearly two decades of service with the Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has been an ICE deportation officer since 2015. Before that, he was an Iraq War veteran.

Federal officials have not identified Ross; however, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the agent who shot Good had been dragged by a vehicle in June. A DHS spokesperson confirmed she was speaking about an incident in Bloomington, Minnesota and legal documents identified Ross as the agent who was hurt, the AP, the Post and the Times reported.

Ross was dragged by the car as he and other agents tried to take a Guatemalan man into custody. The man had been convicted of sexual abuse. Ross had a gash on his forearm that needed 20 stitches. He had other injuries to his knee, elbow and face, The Washington Post reported. The driver was convicted of assault.

Federal officials said Ross acted in self-defense in shooting Good, with Noem saying the incident that led to Good’s shooting was an “act of domestic terrorism” and that she had “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle,” so the agent “acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

But various angles of the shooting do not have a clear image of whether or not Good’s vehicle came in contact with him, the AP reported.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that, despite the government’s claims that Ross was hurt in the incident from being run over, the agent did not appear to be severely injured. The mayor made the comments during a news conference on Friday morning.

He said that people just need to watch the videos of the shooting and what led to the moment when the trigger was pulled.

“The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury; he might as well have gotten closing a refrigerator door with his hips. He was not injured. I’ve seen worse injuries from doing that. So, give me a break. He was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step,” Frey said in response to federal officials’ statements.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Friday that a “full investigation” is needed into the shooting.

“I think people have made their observations known about the video. There’s multiple angles of the video. Everybody’s commented on that in the media and on social media and even elected officials, but we all understand there has to be a full investigation,” Johnson told CNN.

Johnson said that the investigation will “verify what’s on the video” and that “the officer involved was operating in self-defense.”

“He made a snap judgment, as they do. He had been drugged behind a vehicle already, we now know this particular officer, and he felt that his life and the life of his fellow officers and potentially bystanders, which is it was in danger. And so we’ll have to see. We’ll let the justice system weigh in,” he added.

State officials had pledged to investigate, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency has been denied access to the case, The New York Times reported. The bureau, according to Superintendent Drew Evans, “reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation” due to the lack of cooperation with federal agencies, CNN reported.

Noem said on Thursday, “They have not been cut out. They don’t have any jurisdiction in this investigation.”

Frey, on Friday, said, “Our ask is to embrace the truth. Our ask is to include the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in this process because we in Minneapolis want a fair investigation,” CNN reported.

