Omni Hotels confirms customers’ personal data stolen in ransomware attack

DALLAS — Officials with Omni Hotels & Resorts confirmed that cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers during what appeared to be a ransomware attack last month.

According to a post on its website on Sunday, the hotel giant said that “limited information pertaining to a subset of our customers may have been impacted.”

Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses, postal addresses and guest loyalty program information. The breach does not include information pertaining to financial information or Social Security numbers.

Omni said it shut down its systems on March 29 after discovering intruders in its systems, TechCrunch reported. Guests reported outages across Omni’s properties, with some customers experiencing issues with telephone and wi-fi issues, according to the technology news website.

Some customers said their room keys stopped working.

Omni officials said the chain’s systems were restored by April 8, TechCrunch reported.

“Omni Hotels & Resorts continues to investigate a recent cyberattack on its systems with the assistance of a leading cybersecurity response group,” the company wrote in an update on its website.

The FBI reported that more than 2,825 ransomware complaints were reported during 2023, an increase of 18% over 2022. Losses reported rose by 74%, from $34.3 million to $59.6 million, according to the agency.

Omni Hotels & Resorts is based in Dallas, and the chain operates 50 hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada, according to The Dallas Morning News.

