Paris Olympics: Whale jumps during surfing competition

Olympic whale A whale breaches as Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy (R) competes in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on August 5, 2024.

TAHITI — The ocean got a bit crowded during the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti.

A whale breached in the middle of competition during the portion of the Paris Olympics being held in Tahiti, Sports Illustrated reported.

The whale’s foray into the Olympics was captured on video.

The Olympic surfing semi finalists had a WHALE stop by. #ParisOlympics 🐋 pic.twitter.com/r14xWnLTm4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica’s Brisa were competing in a semifinal when the whale was seen jumping out of the water. The whale was a safe distance from the surfers.

The Associated Press said it is not uncommon for animals to appear at surfing competitions.

The sport is being held about 10,000 miles from the Paris host city and is in the middle of where the whales mate, give birth and migrate.

Weston-Webb ended up winning silver. Team USA’s Caroline Marks won gold.





