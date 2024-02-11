Possible shooting reported at Houston’s Lakewood Church, sheriff says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON — A “possible shooter is down” after deputies responded to a possible active shooter between services on Sunday at Houston’s Lakewood Church, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting at the megachurch, headed by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen, near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m. CST, KTRK-TV reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter was down, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service had just begun when the alleged shooting occurred, according to KTRK.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed to KPRC-TV that deputies responded to the church after at least one person was shot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an updated post that it is believed that a possible shooter is down after being shot by, according to the television station.

It was unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the church, KRIV-TV reported.

“So there was one shot first and then there was a set of shots and then we started running and then there were multiple sets of shots,” Paula Laverde told KPRC. “I can’t really count them, it was at least five times that they shot multiple times.”

