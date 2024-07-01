Read: Supreme Court decision on Trump v. United States

SCOTUS ruling FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage to deliver the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton on June 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court of the United States sent the case between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. back to a lower court to determine whether the events of Jan. 6 were covered by presidential immunity.

The court determined that official acts by a president are covered by immunity, while unofficial acts are not. The court did not rule on whether Trump’s role in the the events of Jan. 6 was an official or unofficial act.

Read the complete opinion below:





