Recall alert: 1.8M Tesla vehicles recalled over hood issue

Tesla recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles over an issue with the hood latch.

The recall affected some 2021 to 2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020 to 2024 Model Y vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

The latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood if the hood has been opened.

NHTSA documentation said that an unlatched hood could open while the driver is operating the vehicle, obstructing their view, and increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla started investigating customer complaints in March in China. By June, the company started inspecting latches in Europe and North America.

There were three warranty claims or field reports that may be related to the issue, according to the NHTSA. But Tesla said the company is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the problem.

The issue will be corrected by an over-the-air software update and some customers already started to receive the update starting on June 18, the NHTSA said. Owners will receive letters after Sept. 22 but can call Tesla at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal recall number is SB-24-00-012.

