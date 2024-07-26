Recall alert: Boar’s Head liverwurst, other deli meat recalled

Boar’s Head Provisions Co. has recalled all liverwurst because it could be contaminated with listeria. The deli meats processed on the same line on the same day are also being recalled.

In all the company is recalling about 207,528 pounds of meat.

The liverwurst was produced between June 11 and July 17 and had a 44-day shelf life, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The products were sent to retail locations in 3.5-pound loaves that may be sliced into smaller portions at delis. They have a label that reads “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA” and sell-by dates between July 25, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2024.

Other deli meats that were produced on June 17, and are subject to recall, include:

Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head BOLOGNA with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT with a sell-by date of Aug. 15

Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA with a sell-by date of Aug. 10

All of the recalled products have EST. 12612 printed in the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers are being told not to eat the recalled products and throw them away or return to the place of purchase. You are also being told to clean your refrigerator to prevent cross-contamination, according to the FSIS.

Listeria can cause listeriosis which has symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. There are also gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea. Listeriosis can be dangerous for pregnant women, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

