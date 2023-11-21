Thanksgiving gift: Sheetz drops gas price to $1.99, but not all vehicles should use it

$1.99 gas FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of a Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Burlington, North Carolina. Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 for Thanksgiving. (hapabapa/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sheetz convenience store chain has a gift for its customers that many will be thankful for.

The one-stop-shops will be offering one variety of gas for only $1.99 a gallon through Monday, the company announced.

It’s called “Happy Tanks-giving,” WTAJ reported.

The current average for unleaded is $3.274 a gallon, USA Today reported.

But not everyone should cash in on the savings.

The $1.99 price is only for the unleaded 88 fuel. USA Today reported that 88 is a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It also goes by E15.

WTAJ reported it has 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87, the most commonly used fuel in the U.S.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it can be used in all 2001 or newer vehicles, but it shouldn’t be used in motorcycles, vehicles with heavy-duty engines, boats or snowmobiles, or any vehicle from 2000 or older. It also should not be used in “non-road equipment” such as lawnmowers or chainsaws, the EPA said.

Not all Sheetz locations carry the 88 fuel. Of its 670 locations, only 422 of them have it in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, USA Today reported. You can find out if the Sheetz you’re visiting has it by searching the company’s website or mobile app.

This isn’t the first time Sheetz has lowered prices on fuel for a holiday. It did it for Labor Da, bringing it down to $2.99, WTAJ reported.

