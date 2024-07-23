Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After hours of questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned.

Her resignation comes almost a week and a half after a gunman was able to open fire on Trump, wounding the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. One spectator was killed and two others were wounded.

Her resignation was announced to employees at the Secret Service via a letter, The Associated Press reported.

The letter read in part, “I take full responsibility for the security lapse. In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

Cheatle was questioned, or as the AP described, “berated,” by Democrats and Republicans about the failure to protect a former president. She called the attempted assassination the agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades. But while she took responsibility for the failure, she did not answer questions about the ongoing investigation.

Cheatle called the security issues at the rally on July 13 as “significant” and “colossal,” CNN reported.

She challenged the calls for her resignation, telling lawmakers on Monday, “I think I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time,” CNN reported.

Shortly after the assassination attempt, Cheatle had been adamant that she would not resign, despite the agency, in her words, being “solely responsible” for the security plan at the rally. She had said that the agency would fully cooperate with the investigation by Congress and other agencies into what happened.

Thomas Crooks was perched on top of a building within 135 meters of Trump. Several rally attendees had alerted security forces of the gunman being on the roof but he was still able to fire several shots at Trump, hitting him once in the ear.

Both sides of the aisle had called for Cheatle’s resignation, CNN reported.

Before being appointed to the post by President Joe Biden, Cheatle had been in charge of Global Security at PepsiCo. Before that she had spent 27 years in the Secret Service, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


