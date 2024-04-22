Trump hush money trial: Opening statements to begin Monday (live updates)

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan Criminal Court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 19, 2024 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors and defense attorneys will lay out their arguments Monday in the trial of former President Donald Trump, who is accused of illegally covering up hush money payments in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

The case marks the first criminal trial of a former president. It is the first of four criminal cases against Trump expected to go to a jury.

Judge gives jurors instructions ahead of opening statements

Update 10:10 a.m. EDT April 22: Judge Juan Merchan began giving jurors instructions ahead of opening statements on Monday morning and shared what they can expect in the days ahead.

“We are about to proceed with the trial of the People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump,” Merchan said, according to The Associated Press.

He emphasized that jurors, “must decide this case on the evidence,” NBC News reported, and added that what he says and what attorneys say “at any time is not evidence.”

Judge sets out limits on Trump questioning

Update 10 a.m. EDT April 22: Judge Juan Merchan said Monday that if Trump takes the stand, he will allow prosecutors to ask him about up to six different determinations from four other cases, prompting head shakes from the former president, The New York Times reported.

Merchan will allow prosecutors to ask Trump about the civil fraud case he lost earlier this year, in which he was found liable for conspiring to inflate his net worth to get better terms from lenders and insurers. He could also face questions about the civil cases involving writer E. Jean Carroll, the newspaper reported.

Juror shares concerns about media attention

Update 9:45 a.m. EDT April 22: Judge Juan Merchan said a person will stay on the jury despite sharing concerns Monday morning about media attention in the trial, according to CNN.

Juror No. 9 had earlier called the court to share concerns, NBC News reported. However, Merchan said in court that it was “not going to be an issue,” according to CNN.

Court session begins

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT April 22: Judge Juan Merchan has begun court proceedings for the Trump trial in New York, according to multiple reports.

Merchan said court will end earlier than expected, at 12:30 p.m., to allow one of the alternate jurors to deal with a medical issue, The Washington Post reported.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told Merchan that he expects the government’s opening statement to take 40 minutes, while defense attorneys said their statement will take 25 minutes, according to The New York Times. The statements are expected to begin later Monday.

Trump: ‘This is a witch hunt’

Update 9:30 a.m. EDT April 22: Trump spoke to reporters before walking into a courtroom in New York on Monday, where opening statements are expected to begin in his hush money trial.

“This is a witch hunt and it’s a shame,” Trump said, later adding, “It’s a very, very sad day in America.”

Trump also repeated his claims that the charges against him were filed “in coordination with Washington.” The charges are state crimes, and no evidence has surfaced to link President Joe Biden to the case, according to Poynter.

Trump calls charges unbelievable ahead of opening statements

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT April 22: Trump took to social media on the eve of opening statements to criticize authorities for bringing charges against him in New York.

“(Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg, who has totally lost control of Violent Crime in New York, says that the payment of money to a lawyer, for legal services rendered, should not be referred to in a Ledger as LEGAL EXPENSE,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “What other term would be more appropriate???”

In announcing charges against Trump in April 2023, Bragg said Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Original report: Prosecutors say that through his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, Trump paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair they had years before the election. Authorities said he violated the law when he falsified business records to hide reimbursement payments made to Cohen.

Under New York law, it’s a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means.

Earlier, prosecutors said the payments were part of a broader “catch and kill” scheme that sought to stop negative coverage of Trump before the election. At the time, his campaign was struggling as he faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said that he never had an affair with Daniels. Ahead of the November presidential election, in which he is expected to face off against President Joe Biden, Trump has framed the allegations as a “witch hunt” and election interference.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Trump is also facing three other criminal cases, none of which are expected to go to trial before voters hit the polls in November.

In Florida, federal authorities have accused Trump of mishandling classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House. In Georgia and Washington, D.C., he is facing separate trials over his role in efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

