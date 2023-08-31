Trump indictment in Georgia: Former President Donald Trump enters not guilty plea

Former President Donald Trump will not appear in court next week in connection to the indictment that he and 18 others tried to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election results.

Trump entered a not-guilty plea in Fulton County Court on Thursday.

He filed a waiver of arraignment, which you can read below or click here.

Trump and 18 others are charged in a 41-count indictment that alleges that they tried to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results.

The accused face several charges including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit and filing false documents,

Trump had been scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on the charges on Sept. 6. He was supposed to be the first of more than a dozen co-defendants to appear, starting at 9:30 a.m., but despite the scheduling, it was expected that he would waive his right to appear when the schedule was announced earlier this week.

He is not the only defendant to waive their right to appear. His former campaign attorney Sidney Powell also entered a not-guilty plea this week, as did Ray Smith and Trevian Kutti, CNN reported.

Those who do not waive their right to appear should be in court next week as planned.

Trump and the rest of the co-defendants had all been arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail last week, CNN reported. All but Floyd had been released shortly after being processed. The judge overseeing the case said that Floyd posed a flight risk and had a risk of committing additional felonies if released, CNN reported. Floyd said he voluntarily surrendered when he argued he was eligible for bail.

Trump was released after agreeing to a $200,000 bond, but denies any wrongdoing, calling the case a political “witch hunt,” Bloomberg reported.

No trial date has been set, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked for it to be scheduled for all 19 people on Oct. 23. Trump’s legal team has opposed that date, CNN reported.

