Trump rushed from stage after loud noises heard at rally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage during a rally in Western Pennsylvania after loud noises rang out.

Read more trending news

The Washington Post reported that Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the sounds were apparent gunshots. Trump grabbed his neck with his right hand and there was what appeared to be blood.

President Joe Biden was leaving church when he was asked if he had heard about the incident and responded “No.” He has since returned to his Delaware home. The New York Times reported he has rece his initial briefing.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Trump is safe after “an incident occurred.”

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” the Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!