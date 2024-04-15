Trump’s hush money trial: Jury selection to begin (live updates)

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en-route to Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Jury selections are set to begin in the former president's criminal trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. This is the first-ever criminal trial against a former president of the United States. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Jury selection begins Monday in the first criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, who faces charges related to payments made to keep quiet allegations that he had an extramarital affair before he won the race for the White House in 2016.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning at a courthouse in New York. The trial, which is the first of its kind against a former president, is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing, saying that the case is part of a witch hunt aimed at hurting him politically during the 2024 presidential race. He is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and expected to face President Joe Biden in November.

Trump: ‘Nothing like this has ever happened before’

Update 9:35 a.m. EDT April 15: While walking into the courtroom on Monday, Trump spoke briefly with reporters, highlighting the historic nature of the trial against him.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it.”

He repeated his claims of innocence and political persecution.

“Again, it’s a case that should never have been brought,” he said. “It’s an assault on America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here. It’s an assault on our country.”

Trump says: ‘They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you’

Update 9:30 a.m. EDT April 15: Trump has not spoken to reporters yet as he awaits the start of jury selection in his criminal trial in New York. However, he has shared his thoughts on social media.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning, he wrote, “When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!”

What questions could jurors be asked during jury selection?

Update 9:25 a.m. EDT April 15: Last week, Judge Juan Merchan released a questionnaire including 42 questions for potential jurors in the Trump trial.

They included general questions, such as where the potential juror lives, and questions focused on the case, such as if they have strong feelings about former presidents being charged in state courts.

Things to know about the case

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT April 15: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in March 2023 that a grand jury had indicted Trump. He was charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, charges he strongly denied.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Jury selection begins NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en-route to Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Jury selections are set to begin in the former president's criminal trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. This is the first-ever criminal trial against a former president of the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

