The underdog gets a win: Alex Warren scores first top-10 hit with 'Ordinary'

After topping the U.K. singles chart for four weeks, Alex Warren has managed a chart milestone in the U.S.: his first top-10 hit.

The singer/songwriter's latest single, "Ordinary," has jumped from #14 to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving him his first top 10. His only previous single to chart, "Burning Down," peaked at #69.

"Ordinary" was inspired by Alex's wife, Kouvr Annon, who he began dating in 2018 and who features heavily on his social media. When they got married in 2024, they posted most of the ceremony online. Alex told ABC Audio that his desire to share his personal life with fans has to do with his background: both his parents are dead and he was homeless for a time.

"I think I'm very blessed and I've always wanted to be in this position. So when most people want things private, I don't mind it being public, just because ... from the background I come from and what I've experienced, I think I'm very blessed and lucky — and this is part of my job," he says.

Fans have also shared with Alex that his struggles have inspired them in their own lives, which makes him a bit uncomfortable. "I don't know how to navigate it," he shared. "I'm [at a] total ... loss of words about how I can help them."

However, he said, "I think it's really something beautiful that my music's been able to help so many people, and also, like, the story that I've been able to tell in my life has been able to inspire people."

"It's just really cool," he said. "And I think it's giving the underdog a little bit of a win."

