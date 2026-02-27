Unreleased Harry Styles song seemingly premiered during another artist's show

Harry Styles' new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., isn't out until March 6, but another artist has apparently given one of its tracks a surprise premiere.

According to fan-captured video and multiple reports, British producer and artist Fred Again played the song during his show at London's Alexandria Palace on Thursday. The song is a string-drenched ballad in waltz time, in which Harry sings, "We sleep half the night with your head on my chest, me and you/ There's only me and you."

NME reports that fans who heard Harry's album at the listening parties he held earlier in February have identified the song as "Coming Up Roses."

Harry and Fred Again were seen together in London in 2024.

The only officially released song from Kiss All the Time... is "Aperture." Harry will premiere his new music live for the first time Saturday at the BRIT Awards in London.

ABC Audio has reached out to Harry's rep for comment.

