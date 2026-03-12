Watch the cast of 'Shrinking' perform 'A Thousand Years' with Christina Perri

Christina Perri's hit "A Thousand Years" figures prominently in the latest episode of the Apple TV series Shrinking, so the show managed to arrange for Christina to come and sing the tune with most of the cast.

In the episode we learn that Jason Segel's character, Jimmy, and his late wife, Tia, used to sing "A Thousand Years" at karaoke, but Tia misheard the lyric "I will be brave" as "I will be grape" — which is why the episode is titled "I Will Be Grape."

In a YouTube video, we see Jason at the piano with Christina next to him. He plays the song while she sings, and the cast members gather around. As cast member Luke Tennie joins on guitar, everyone else chimes in on the chorus, "I have died every day waiting for you/ Darling don't be afraid, I will love you for a thousand years/ I'll love you for a thousand more."

While star Harrison Ford isn't included in the group, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Rachel Stubington, Lukita Maxwell and guest star Cobie Smulders are all present and singing along.

Christina wrote "A Thousand Years" for the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1. While it peaked at #31 on the Billboard Hot 100, it's since gone on to sell over 10 million units.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.