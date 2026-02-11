Watch Freya Skye in 'Descendants/ZOMBIES World Collide: Concert Special'

Before Freya Skye hit the pop charts with her song "silent treatment" last year, she was part of the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour. If you missed it, you'll now be able to watch it on Disney+ and the Disney Channel.

Freya, who played Nova Bright in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, sings in more than 10 numbers in the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special, which will premiere Feb. 19 on the Disney Channel and stream the next day on Disney+.

In addition to Freya, the concert features Kylie Cantrall, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife, with special appearances by Milo Manheim, Rita Ora, Meg Donnelly and Liamani Segura.

A companion record, Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album, will be released on all digital platforms on Feb. 20.

Freya released her EP Stardust on Feb. 4; she's currently out on her Stars Align headlining tour.

