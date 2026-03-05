Watch Harry Styles go to work in trailer for 'One Night in Manchester'

Since it's going to be documentation of a live show that hasn't happened yet, the new trailer for Netflix's Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester doesn't show the singer onstage performing any songs. However, it does show him preparing for it.

"Let me go to work," Harry says in the trailer. We see him sitting in front of electronic equipment and twiddling some knobs, as we hear the beginning of "Aperture." There's footage of a massive cheering crowd, and a scene of Harry stepping up to a microphone during rehearsal and opening his mouth — but the trailer cuts off before we hear him sing anything.

The trailer also promises fans will able to watch Harry's first performance of the material from Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. "wherever you are." He's set to take the stage at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Friday night; the Netflix special will stream Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

